    Kerala: Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Thrissur

    A 42-year-old woman identified as Nimisha from Thrissur died after being struck by lightning on Saturday (June 01) morning. Though she was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved. 

    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Thrissur: A woman died after being struck by lightning in Valappad of Thrissur district. Nimisha (42), wife of Velekkat Sudheer, died near Vazhoor temple in Kothakulam. The incident occurred during a strong thunder and lightning on Saturday (June 1) morning.

    Nimisha was struck by the lightning in the bathroom outside the house. She was rushed to the hospital, but her life could not be saved. The concrete of the bathroom was broken, and the bulb and electric wires were charred. The body has been kept at Valapad Daya Hospital. 

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded orange and yellow alerts in various districts.

    Orange Alert:

    01-06-2024: Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad.
    02-06-2024: Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad.
    05-06-2024: Ernakulam, Idukki

    Yellow alert

    01-06-2024: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod
    02-06-2024: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasargod
    03-06-2024: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod
    04-06-2024: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod
    05-06-2024: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

    Special instructions to the public:

    * Those who are in areas prone to landslides, landslides and mountain floods should move to a safe place in mountainous areas receiving heavy rains. People should be ready to move during the day.

    * Residents living in low-lying areas with regular waterlogging should move to prepared camps after assessing the situation.

    * Due to the possibility of strong winds, people who live in unsealed houses and those who live in houses with weak roofs should be especially careful. Those who see danger should contact the authorities and evacuate to safe places as a safety precaution.

    * Trees/posts/boards, walls etc. standing in danger in private and public areas should be secured and trees should be trimmed. Dangerous conditions should be brought to the attention of the authorities.

    * People living in the danger zones should be careful as there is a possibility of strong sea attack on various coasts. At the necessary stage, you should move. Fishing equipment should be kept safe.

    * In the event of heavy rains, under no circumstances should one cross rivers, enter rivers or other water bodies for bathing, fishing, or other purposes.

    * Avoid non-essential travel as much as possible during heavy rains. Recreational trips to waterfalls, water bodies and hilly areas should be avoided until the rain warning is lifted.

    * Be especially careful when traveling on roads adjacent to bodies of water. Also, be careful on roads under repair. In the case of heavy rains, the possibility of increasing road accidents should be foreseen.

    * Relief camps should be set up in advance in case of continued heavy rains in the districts where orange alert has been declared. The concerned revenue-local authorities should be informed in advance about the occurrence of the building found for the relief camp in their area and the safe route there.

