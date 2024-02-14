Kerala: Under-construction house collapses in Kozhikode; two killed

An under-construction house collapsed at Valayam in Nadapuram, Kozhikode on Wednesday (Feb 14) killing two workers. Meanwhile, two others suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital.

Kozhikode: In an unfortunate incident, an under-construction house collapsed at Valayam in Nadapuram on Wednesday (Feb 14), crushing two workers to death. As per reports, a concrete slab fell leading to the death of two workers, Navajith and Vishnu, natives of Kuttikkadu. Two more workers were trapped beneath the building's debris and suffered serious injuries as a result. They are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital.

The incident happened on Wednesday at approximately 9:45 a.m. The two were pulled from the wreckage by locals who observed the accident, and they were sent to the Government Hospital, nearby. As instructed by the doctors, they were later moved to a private hospital for specialised medical care. However, before arriving at the hospital, Navajith and Vishnu died. For an autopsy, their mortal remains will be sent to the Vadakara Government Hospital.

