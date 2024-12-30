Kerala: Uma Thomas MLA stable but critical following fall from stadium gallery, lung injury major concern

Kochi: MLA Uma Thomas remains in a critical condition on a ventilator following a severe fall from gallery in Kaloor stadium here, according to a recent medical update. While her condition is stable with no significant changes, she is still not out of danger. As per the medical bulletin, a CT scan revealed no deterioration in her head injury, and internal bleeding remains under control. However, the lung contusions have worsened slightly.

Also Read: Kerala Nursing student dies under suspicious circumstances at Bengaluru's Spurthy college; Police investigate

An abdominal scan showed no new complications. Although her vitals are stable, the severity of the lung contusions requires continued ventilation, and she is being treated with antibiotics to address the lung injury. Additionally, a detailed scan revealed an undisplaced cervical spine fracture, which does not require immediate treatment but will be addressed later, if necessary, once her condition stabilizes.

Doctors have highlighted that her pre-existing health conditions, including a heart stent, complicate her recovery. The medication for the heart condition has contributed to increased bleeding, which was a concern yesterday. Currently, the primary focus of her treatment is managing the lung injury, with the head injury expected to heal as her other conditions improve.

Also Read: 'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH)

Latest Videos