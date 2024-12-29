Kerala Nursing student dies under suspicious circumstances at Bengaluru's Spurthy college; Police investigate

A BSc Nursing student from Kerala, Jasmula, died under suspicious circumstances at Spurthi College in Anekal. He was brought to the government hospital in critical condition and declared dead without treatment. Authorities suspect an epileptic seizure and an investigation is ongoing.

A BSc Nursing student from Kerala has died under suspicious circumstances at Spurthy College near Marasur Gate in Anekal taluk. The student, identified as Jasmula, was in his fourth semester at the college and was reportedly brought from the hostel to the government hospital in a critical condition. Unfortunately, he was declared dead at the hospital without receiving any treatment.

Authorities suspect that the cause of death may be related to an epileptic seizure, but the exact reason will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received. The Surya Nagar Police, who are handling the case, have indicated that an investigation is underway. They are expected to visit the hospital and conduct a thorough inspection to determine the cause of death.



Bengaluru: Rowdy sheeter blackmails ex-soldier's wife with private photos, videos; Case registered

Jasmula's body is currently at the Anekal Government Hospital, awaiting further procedures. The police are continuing their probe to clarify the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

The incident has raised questions about the student's health and the events leading up to his death. The authorities have assured that they will thoroughly investigate the matter to determine the truth.

Latest Videos