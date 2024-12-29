'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH)

Kerala Police turned Virat Kohli's on-field altercation with Sam Konstas into a humorous traffic safety lesson. A viral video reimagined the incident as a traffic scenario, emphasizing the importance of following traffic rules. The post reminded viewers that safety applies to everyone, even celebrities.

In a unique twist, Kerala Police turned an on-field incident involving Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Australia's debutant Sam Konstas into a humorous and insightful lesson on traffic discipline. The altercation between Kohli and Konstas, which led to the Indian star being fined 20% of his match fee, may have left fans disappointed, but the Kerala Police quickly saw an opportunity to deliver a witty reminder to the public.

On Saturday evening, Kerala Police took to their official social media to share a creative video that reimagined the Kohli-Konstas encounter as a traffic scenario. In this playful clip, Konstas was portrayed as a well-behaved vehicle, following the traffic rules and sticking to the correct lane, while Kohli was depicted as a rogue car, careening onto the wrong side of the road, reported TOI.



The video was both comical and clever, using sound effects and visual cues to add humour to the situation. As the two "vehicles" collided, the playful exchange caught the attention of viewers, who were soon greeted with a simple, yet impactful safety message: "Always stick to your lane for everyone's safety."



The post, accompanied by the caption, "Even if you are 'King'🤪," sent a clear message: Traffic rules apply to everyone, no matter how famous or celebrated they are. The video quickly went viral, with many applauding Kerala Police for their humorous yet meaningful approach to promoting road safety.

As the internet buzzed with reactions to the video, it reminded us all that whether on the field or on the road, staying in your lane is always the best choice—for both your safety and the safety of others.

