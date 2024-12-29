'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH)

Kerala Police turned Virat Kohli's on-field altercation with Sam Konstas into a humorous traffic safety lesson. A viral video reimagined the incident as a traffic scenario, emphasizing the importance of following traffic rules. The post reminded viewers that safety applies to everyone, even celebrities.

'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 11:01 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

In a unique twist, Kerala Police turned an on-field incident involving Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Australia's debutant Sam Konstas into a humorous and insightful lesson on traffic discipline. The altercation between Kohli and Konstas, which led to the Indian star being fined 20% of his match fee, may have left fans disappointed, but the Kerala Police quickly saw an opportunity to deliver a witty reminder to the public.  

On Saturday evening, Kerala Police took to their official social media to share a creative video that reimagined the Kohli-Konstas encounter as a traffic scenario. In this playful clip, Konstas was portrayed as a well-behaved vehicle, following the traffic rules and sticking to the correct lane, while Kohli was depicted as a rogue car, careening onto the wrong side of the road, reported TOI.

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli fined 20% match fee, handed 1 demerit point for Sam Konstas incident

The video was both comical and clever, using sound effects and visual cues to add humour to the situation. As the two "vehicles" collided, the playful exchange caught the attention of viewers, who were soon greeted with a simple, yet impactful safety message: "Always stick to your lane for everyone's safety." 

Virat Kohli vs Sam Konstas at MCG: What ICC's Code of Conduct on inappropriate physical contact states (WATCH)

The post, accompanied by the caption, "Even if you are 'King'🤪," sent a clear message: Traffic rules apply to everyone, no matter how famous or celebrated they are. The video quickly went viral, with many applauding Kerala Police for their humorous yet meaningful approach to promoting road safety.  

As the internet buzzed with reactions to the video, it reminded us all that whether on the field or on the road, staying in your lane is always the best choice—for both your safety and the safety of others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Nursing student dies under suspicious circumstances at Bengaluru's Spurthy college; Police investigate vkp

Kerala Nursing student dies under suspicious circumstances at Bengaluru's Spurthy college; Police investigate

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 686 December 28 2024 today's winning ticket, prize money structure HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 686 December 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case sentencing set for January 1 dmn

Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case; sentencing set for January 1

Lease or gift?: Tribunal raises validity of Waqf deed in light of 1902 land transfer in Kerala's Munambam dmn

Lease or gift?: Tribunal raises validity of Waqf deed in light of 1902 land transfer in Kerala's Munambam

Manmohan Singhs former aide, MoS reveal disturbing events that troubled Manmohan Singh as PM dmn

Manmohan Singh’s former aide, MoS reveal disturbing events that troubled Manmohan Singh as PM

Recent Stories

Adichunchanagiri's SJC Institute and RVCE: Powering Karnataka's Foray into Orbit with ISRO's SpaDex vkp

Adichunchanagiri's SJC Institute and RVCE: Powering Karnataka's Foray into Orbit with ISRO's SpaDex

Indian Railways update: IRCTC to introduce revised timetable on January 1 to impact 3 crore passengers gcw

Indian Railways update: IRCTC to introduce revised timetable on Jan 1 to impact 3 crore passengers

Mumbai call centre employee abducted, forced to strip, filmed naked by ex-colleague, extorted Rs 2.6 lakh shk

Mumbai call centre employee abducted, forced to strip, filmed naked by ex-colleague, extorted Rs 2.6 lakh

6 easy and stylish hairstyles to rock New Year party gcw

6 easy and stylish hairstyles to rock New Year party

6 easy and stylish hairstyles to rock New Year party gcw

6 easy and stylish hairstyles to rock New Year party

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon