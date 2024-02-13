Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Thousands of devotees to offer Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram; preparations at final stage

    Attukal Pongala is a significant 10-day religious festival observed at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. The festival culminates on the ninth day with a remarkable gathering of millions of women in and around the temple premises.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city is gearing up for Attukal Pongala 2024. The arrangements are in the final stages to welcome thousands of pilgrims to offer Pongala. The Kodiyettam (flag hosting ceremony) will be held on February 17 and the Pongala will be held on February 25. The KSRTC has started a special service from Guruvayur during the festival.

    The traders have started occupying the city streets for the sale of light decorations, pottery, and lanterns. All the arrangements of the organizers and district administration are based on the calculation of the crowd compared to previous years. The voluntary groups will also be active in preparing all the necessary facilities for those who come to the capital from different parts of the country.

    Around 3000 policemen will be deployed in the city to control the traffic. The police are preparing a two-phase security system for law and order, traffic control, and darshan timings. The Public Work Department has assured that the roads that have been demolished in the city will be completed before Attukal Pongala.

    Attukal Pongala is a significant 10-day religious festival observed at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. The festival culminates on the ninth day with a remarkable gathering of millions of women in and around the temple premises. These women come together to prepare a sacred food made of rice in earthen pots, which they offer to Attukal Amma, the presiding deity of the temple.

    The preparation for the Pongala festival commences with a ritual known as 'Aduppuvettu,' which involves the lighting of the pongala hearth (called Pandarayaduppu) by the chief priest inside the temple. This festival holds special significance as it marks the earliest Pongala celebration in Kerala, drawing devotees from far and wide to partake in this sacred tradition.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
