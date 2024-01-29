Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: SC rejects anticipatory bail of lawyer P G Manu over sexual harrasment case

    The court stated that PG Manu must surrender within ten days. The court also stated that he should be produced before the magistrate. A case was registered against PG Manu on the complaint of raping a young woman who sought legal help.

    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    Delhi: The Supreme Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of ​​former government pleader PG Manu, accused in the sexual harassment case. The court stated that PG Manu must surrender within ten days. The court also stated that he should be produced before the magistrate. 

    A case was registered against PG Manu on the complaint of raping a young woman who sought legal help. Advocate P G Manu, who held the position of senior government pleader in 2021, previously served as a special prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency in Kochi. The complainant alleged that she was sexually abused on three occasions by the accused: the first two instances occurred at his office, and the third at her residence.

    Earlier, the High Court had also ordered that a decision be taken on the bail application if he surrenders before the investigating officer. Earlier, the complainant's mother had sent a letter to the DGP against the delay in police action in the rape case against PG Manu. The complaint stated that the Chottanikkara police were helping the lawyer and they were living in fear of death. The family also expressed concern that if the arrest is delayed, the case will be overturned. Following the revelation of the case, PG Manu submitted his resignation to the office of the Advocate General of Kerala.

