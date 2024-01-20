Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Sabarimala earns profit of Rs 10 crore this year

    The president of the Devaswom Board said that preparations had already started seven months before the start of this year's constituency. A meeting of various departments was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to evaluate the preparations.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The revenue for the Sabarimala Devaswom Board increased to Rs 10 crore this year amounting to Rs 357 crore. The revenue was Rs 347.12 crore (Rs 347,12,16,884) last year. This year, there is a notable increase, with revenue reaching Rs 10.35 crore (Rs. 10,35,55,025). The sale of Aravana contributed Rs 146,99,37,700, and the sale of Appam brought in Rs 17,64,77,795. The President of the Devaswom Board mentioned that the figures are still being tallied, and income from certain items is expected to be at least Rs 10 crores. The number of devotees also witnessed a rise, with Rs 50 lakh (50,06,412) devotees visiting Sabarimala this time, compared to Rs 44 lakhs (44,16,219) in the last season—an additional 5 lakh devotees joined this year. The increased revenue and higher footfall reflect the continued significance of Sabarimala as a pilgrimage destination.

    The president of the Devaswom Board said that preparations had already started seven months before the start of this year's constituency. A meeting of various departments was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to evaluate the preparations. Subsequently, various meetings were held under the leadership of the Devaswom Minister to evaluate the progress. With the sincere coordination of all departments, this year's pilgrimage could be completed beautifully. He said that some malicious forces tried to spread false propaganda for political purposes, however they were able to survive and facilitate the pilgrimage.

    This year, there was an increased focus on cleanliness compared to previous years at Sabarimala. Notably, 1100 container toilets were installed in Nilakkal and 500 in Pampa to address sanitation needs. Additionally, approximately 1200 toilets were set up along the road from Pampa to Sannidhanam. The installation of these facilities aimed to enhance cleanliness and sanitation for the millions of devotees visiting the pilgrimage site. The President of the Devaswom Board expressed a commitment to further improving facilities in the coming year, indicating a dedication to providing better amenities for pilgrims in the future.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 1:12 PM IST
