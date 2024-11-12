Kerala: Rs 19.7 lakhs cash found in car during election checks in Chelakkara, man in custody

Authorities in Thrissur's Vallathol Nagar seized Rs 19.7 lakh from a Kia car near Kalamandalam ahead of the by-elections. The cash was found in a bag, and the owner, Jayan, couldn't explain the discrepancy in his Rs 25 lakh bank withdrawal, prompting Income Tax Department intervention.

Thrissur: A significant sum of Rs 19.7 lakh was seized in Vallathol Nagar, located in the Chelakkara constituency, during election-related checks ahead of the upcoming by-elections. The cash was found in a bag placed in the back of a Kia car near Kalamandalam. The person in custody, identified as Jayan from Kolappulli, claimed he was on his way to Ernakulam to purchase tiles for his house construction. He also presented a bank withdrawal slip showing a transaction of Rs 25 lakh.

However, officials grew suspicious when they discovered a discrepancy of Rs 5.3 lakh, as Jayan could not provide a satisfactory explanation for the missing amount. Given the lack of proper documentation for the entire sum, the Income Tax Department intervened and confiscated the cash.

