Kerala releases surplus power to Punjab amid decreased electricity demand

Kerala, experiencing unexpected heavy rains, is releasing surplus power to Punjab as electricity demand decreases. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will provide round-the-clock supply to Punjab for six days, alleviating power shortages in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: The significant summer rains led to a decrease in electricity consumption in Kerala, prompting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to release the surplus electricity procured through tender to the Punjab State Power Corporation. An agreement regarding this was signed the other day. Under the agreement, Kerala will provide surplus power to Punjab for a duration of six days, from May 24 to May 31. This arrangement comprises a continuous supply of 300 megawatts (MW) and an additional 150 MW from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Punjab will return the power to Kerala during the 2025 summer season, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office said on Friday (May 24). Punjab will refund an additional 5% for electricity supplied by Kerala.

Punjab has agreed to return 155 MW of power to Kerala from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and 95 MW from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m., coinciding with Kerala's peak demand hours. This power exchange agreement is scheduled to be effective from April 1 to April 30, 2025.

KSEB had signed several short-term power purchase agreements to address the high demand during the intense summer season. Initially, moderate rainfall was anticipated for May, and agreements were made accordingly. However, the unexpectedly heavy summer rains led to a sudden decrease in electricity demand, resulting in Kerala having excess power.



