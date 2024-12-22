Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam protest site, promises Waqf bill to prevent land grabs

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the Munambam protest site, expressing solidarity with the community fighting against the Waqf's alleged land grab, and assured that a Waqf bill will be presented in the budget session.

Kochi: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the Munambam protest site to express solidarity with the struggle. Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), the BJP leader said he will be in Munambam today for a relay fast in solidarity with the community fighting to prevent the Waqf's land grab.

"In #Munambam today for a relay fast in solidarity with the community fighting to prevent the Waqf's land grab—of the land they have lived on for generations," he posted on X earlier today.

Speaking at the protest venue, he reaffirmed that he has been involved in the struggle since day one and will continue to stand with the protestors until a resolution is achieved. Chandrasekhar emphasized that the Prime Minister himself had provided assurances on the matter and made it clear that this issue transcends politics. He said this is a systematic land grab and a Waqf bill will be presented in budget session and will be enacted even if there is opposition from LDF, UDF or anyone.

Translating his words in English, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The Waqf bill will come into effect. It will be presented in the budget session (of the Parliament). JPC will finalize the report and the properties of people in Munambam and around India will be protected from such land grabs. I say this confidently and we will be there to back you till it gets done".

Accompanied by Adv. Shone George, Chandrasekhar engaged directly with the protestors at the site. During the visit, protestors on hunger strike submitted a memorandum to Chandrasekhar, outlining their concerns. The BJP leader assured them of his continued support and promised that swift action would be taken, including the implementation of a new Waqf law.

