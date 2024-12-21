Congress won't regain power in Kerala, says BJP's V Muraleedharan; lauds police, Devaswom Board at Sabarimala

BJP leader V. Muraleedharan praised the police and Devaswom Board officials for their effective work at Sabarimala during his visit. He also stated that Congress will not return to power in Kerala.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Pathanamthitta: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan praised the police and Devaswom Board officials for their effective work at Sabarimala during his visit to the temple. Speaking to Asianet News, he asserted that the Congress will not come to power in the state again. He also accused the Congress party of twisting SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan's statement.

Muraleedharan clarified that Vellappally Natesan did not say Ramesh Chennithala should become the Chief Minister. Instead, Nadesan had remarked that if Congress were to come to power, Chennithala could be a viable option. However, he stated that Congress would not regain power in Kerala. 

Regarding Sabarimala, Muraleedharan emphasized that there are still actions to be taken by the state government, and if the Sabarimala Master Plan is implemented, the issues will be resolved. He added that the restructuring within the BJP is a natural process, and the party is operating in accordance with the Election Commission’s approval.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala gained support from Vellappally Natesan, who launched a scathing attack on Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan. Natesan questioned Satheesan's maturity, accusing him of promoting hatred. This endorsement comes on the heels of NSS inviting Chennithala to deliver the keynote address at a public meeting commemorating Mannam Jayanthi.

Natesan further pointed out that Ramesh Chennithala has a closer relationship with the leadership of SNDP and NSS compared to Congress leader V.D. Satheesan. He emphasized that Chennithala is someone who should maintain strong ties with the NSS, given his historical connections with the organization.

