Kerala rain: IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts today; Check details

The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts for several districts in Kerala over the next few days, warning of isolated heavy rainfall. Fishermen are advised to avoid fishing along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts on September 29 and 30 due to strong winds.

Thiruvananthapuram: There is a possibility of rain across various districts in the state today, with a yellow alert issued in seven districts. These districts include Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also advised that fishing activities should be avoided along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts on September 29 and 30, 2024. However, there are no restrictions on fishing along the Karnataka coast.

Yellow Alert Forecast:

29/09/2024: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

30/09/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad

01/10/2024: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam

02/10/2024: Pathanamthitta, Idukki

There is a forecast for isolated heavy rainfall, which refers to rain accumulation between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Fishermen Advisory:

For September 29 and 30, 2024, strong winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 55 km/h, are expected along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts, along with poor weather conditions. Fishermen are advised to exercise caution.

Special Caution Advisory:

Until 01/10/2024: Strong winds with speeds between 45 and 55 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 65 km/h, are expected in the western parts of the southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining central-western Arabian Sea.

Until 30/09/2024: In the Gulf of Mannar, southern Tamil Nadu coast, and nearby Kanyakumari region, winds are likely to blow at speeds between 35 and 45 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 55 km/h, along with poor weather conditions. Fishing activities are strictly prohibited in these regions on the specified dates.



