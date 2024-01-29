Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books stopped in state due to financial crisis

    The printing of driving licenses and RC Books has stopped since October due to non-payment by the government. In the meantime, the postal department is also in debt. However, the finance department has not yet paid the contractor.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The printing of driving licenses and RC books has stopped in the state due to the financial crisis. Many people in the state are getting their licenses despite passing the test. 

    The government awarded the contract to a public-sector organization to print the license. The current arrears of a contractor printing license and RC books in Kochi is Rs 9 crore. The printing has stopped since October due to non-payment by the government. In the meantime, the postal department is also in debt. The postal government also refused to send the printed licenses. Around Rs 7 crore was given to the postal department recently.

    However, the finance department has not yet paid the contractor. The finance department has yet to settle the payment owed to the contractor. The fees for obtaining a new smart card instead of the existing license amount to Rs 200 and Rs 1005 for acquiring a new license. Additionally, an extra Rs 45 is required to cover postage fees to reach the post office. Consequently, individuals who have completed their driving training and are awaiting their test results and payment are expressing grievances to the government due to the financial strain caused by these delays.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
