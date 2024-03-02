Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Police files charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case

    The police filed a charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over a misconduct case today. The police registered a case under Section 354 A on the complaint that Suresh Gopi had touched him with bad intentions.

    Kerala: Police files charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The police filed a charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over a misconduct case in the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The charge sheet stated that the actor-politician had acted in a way that caused defamation for the complainant. The investigation team submitted the charge sheet on February 27, however, the charge sheet was sent back due to an error. Later, the officials corrected the errors and resubmitted it today. The police submitted a 180-page charge sheet stating the actor behaved in a defamatory manner. 

    The Nadakkavu police registered a case against Suresh Gopi under Section 354A of the IPC for sexual harassment, which includes imprisonment for two years, a fine or both.  The officer explained that in cases where the potential punishment is less than seven years, the accused can be released without actual arrest by issuing a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC. It has been reported that Kerala Police Act 119A has been added. This section addresses lewd behavior towards women in public spaces.

    However, the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor and former MP Suresh Gopi over a misconduct case on January 8. The High Court directed the police to release him on bail if he is arrested. The court informed that there is no situation for arrest at present. The decision was made taking into consideration the position of the government. 

    The incident related to this happened on October 27, 2023. In the complaint, she alleged that Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder twice during a press conference. The journalist initially moved away, but Suresh Gopi again tried to put his hand on her shoulder. 

    The police registered a case under Section 354 A on the complaint that Suresh Gopi had touched him with bad intentions. After the incident became controversial, Suresh Gopi apologized to the journalist. However, the journalist went ahead with the legal action, pointing out that Suresh Gopi's was only an explanation and not an apology. Then, on the morning of October 28, the journalist complained to the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan suspends VC of Pookode Veterinary College over second year student's death rkn

    Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan suspends VC of Pookode Veterinary College over second year student's death

    Koodathayi case: Kerala court rejects plea to halt 'Curry and Cyanide' docu-series screening on Netflix rkn

    Koodathayi case: Kerala court rejects plea to halt 'Curry and Cyanide' docu-series screening on Netflix

    'No party in Punjab, Gujarat and Bengal...': K Muraleedharan trolls Palode Ravi on national anthem row rkn

    'No party in Punjab, Gujarat and Bengal...': K Muraleedharan trolls Palode Ravi on national anthem row

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees delayed; expected to credit on March 4 rkn

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees delayed; expected to credit on March 4

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium rkn

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium

    Recent Stories

    Are Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan seperating? Speculation stir as actress shares cryptic post, unfollows husband NIR

    Are Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan seperating? Speculation stir as actress shares cryptic post, unfollows husband

    Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan suspends VC of Pookode Veterinary College over second year student's death rkn

    Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan suspends VC of Pookode Veterinary College over second year student's death

    'The Bluff': Priyanka Chopra teams up with Karl Urban for new project, film to release on OTT NIR

    'The Bluff': Priyanka Chopra teams up with Karl Urban for new project, film to release on OTT

    Spanish tourist allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand: Three arrested, manhunt for others underway AJR

    Spanish tourist allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand: Three arrested, manhunt for others underway

    WATCH: Rihanna dances with Janhvi Kapoor on 'Zingaat' song at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash RKK

    WATCH: Rihanna dances with Janhvi Kapoor on 'Zingaat' song at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon