Kerala: Police files charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case

The police filed a charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over a misconduct case today. The police registered a case under Section 354 A on the complaint that Suresh Gopi had touched him with bad intentions.

Kozhikode: The police filed a charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over a misconduct case in the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The charge sheet stated that the actor-politician had acted in a way that caused defamation for the complainant. The investigation team submitted the charge sheet on February 27, however, the charge sheet was sent back due to an error. Later, the officials corrected the errors and resubmitted it today. The police submitted a 180-page charge sheet stating the actor behaved in a defamatory manner.

The Nadakkavu police registered a case against Suresh Gopi under Section 354A of the IPC for sexual harassment, which includes imprisonment for two years, a fine or both. The officer explained that in cases where the potential punishment is less than seven years, the accused can be released without actual arrest by issuing a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC. It has been reported that Kerala Police Act 119A has been added. This section addresses lewd behavior towards women in public spaces.

However, the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor and former MP Suresh Gopi over a misconduct case on January 8. The High Court directed the police to release him on bail if he is arrested. The court informed that there is no situation for arrest at present. The decision was made taking into consideration the position of the government.

The incident related to this happened on October 27, 2023. In the complaint, she alleged that Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder twice during a press conference. The journalist initially moved away, but Suresh Gopi again tried to put his hand on her shoulder.

The police registered a case under Section 354 A on the complaint that Suresh Gopi had touched him with bad intentions. After the incident became controversial, Suresh Gopi apologized to the journalist. However, the journalist went ahead with the legal action, pointing out that Suresh Gopi's was only an explanation and not an apology. Then, on the morning of October 28, the journalist complained to the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner.