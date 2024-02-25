Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: No third seat for Lok Sabha elections to IUML, says Congress

    The Congress expressed its inability to allocate a Lok Sabha seat however proposed offering a Rajya Sabha seat instead. Following a bilateral meeting, the Muslim League agreed to consider the proposal and will discuss it further in their upcoming meeting on February 27.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    Kochi: The Congress has formally conveyed to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) its incapacity to allocate a third seat to the significant ally of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.  The Congress expressed its inability to allocate a Lok Sabha seat however proposed offering a Rajya Sabha seat instead. Following a bilateral meeting, the Muslim League agreed to consider the proposal and will discuss it further in their upcoming meeting on February 27. The Congress state leadership will also inform the AICC that the Rajya Sabha seat proposal has been placed before the League.

    P. K. Kunhalikutty, E. T. Mohammed Basheer, MK Munir, PMA Salam, and KPA Majeed participated in the league. KPCC President K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and MM Hasan also attended the meeting for the Congress. 

    In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Muslim League is pushing for an additional seat besides Malappuram and Ponnani. However, the state Congress leadership has not been supportive of this demand, which has further fueled tensions between the two parties. In an attempt to ease the situation, Congress has proposed offering a Rajya Sabha seat instead, hoping to resolve the dispute before the elections begin. 

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 1:43 PM IST
