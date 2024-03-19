Kerala: NIA arrests key absconding PFI member in RSS leader Srinivasan's murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a prime absconding member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of the RSS leader SK Srinivasan in Kerala.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (Mar 18) traced and arrested a main absconding member of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of RSS leader SK Srinivasan in Kerala.

Shafeekh, who had evaded authorities since the targeted killing of Srinivasan in Palakkad on April 16, 2022, was apprehended by the NIA Absconder Tracking Team in Kollam district. The anti-terror agency took him into custody for his alleged involvement in the case.

A total of 71 individuals were found to have involvement in the alleged conspiracy, for which the NIA filed two chargesheets on March 17, 2023, and November 6, 2023. One of the accused, Abdul Naser, passed away on January 2, 2023, while two absconders, Saheer K V and Jaffar Bheemantavida, were apprehended on October 19, 2023, and February 12, 2024, respectively.

Shafeekh, a resident of Malappuram district, was allegedly involved in the machinery of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its Hit Squads responsible for the brutal killing of Srinivasan. According to NIA investigations, Shafeekh provided shelter to Ashraf K P, who, acting on instructions from PFI leadership, conspired with other members of the organization to carry out the attack. Ashraf also conducted reconnaissance of several potential targets for the execution of the conspiracy.

