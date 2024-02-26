Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Young man found dead inside his home in Alappuzha

    Kerala News LIVE: Young man found dead inside his home in Alappuzha

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 7:57 AM IST

    9:50 am: High Court to consider petition filed by KSIDC regarding SFIO investigation in monthly-controversy case

    The High Court will today again consider the petition filed by KSIDC regarding the investigation of the SFIO in the monthly controversy case. The petitioners complained that the SFIO was inspecting without providing a copy of the order for investigation. The High Court had earlier rejected the request to stay the SFIO investigation.

    9:25 am: Police register case against two teachers in connection with suicide of 7-class student in Alappuzha

    The police have registered a case against two teachers in the suicide of a class 7 student in Kattur, Alappuzha. The Mannancheri police have registered a case against the school's physical education teachers, Christudas and Ramya. According to the police, other departments will also be charged based on the progress of the investigation.

    8:44 am: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested

     In an appalling incident, a team of goons reportedly attacked four cops on Sunday (Feb 25) at Koonamvila junction near Poojapura temple at around 7 pm. Four cops suffered injuries during the process of apprehending suspects and they were admitted to Kundara Taluk Hospital. The policemen were trying to intervene in a fight involving four members of the goon gang When the police tried to arrest the suspects and transport them in a police jeep, they were attacked.

    8:24 am: Young man arrested for raping woman in Kollam

    A young man was arrested for raping a woman in Kollam. Shyam Sundar, a native of Karunagapally, was arrested by the East Police. The accused was directly acquainted with the victim of the rape.

    8:15 am: Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations

    Finance Minister KN Balagopal has donated the remaining Rs 2,30,000 from the sponsorship amount for the Nava Kerala Sadas to charitable organizations. The money was distributed equally to the representatives of Gandhi Bhavan and Snehatheeram in Pathanapuram during the foundation laying ceremony of Pathanapuram Taluk Hospital. Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had started the Mukhamukham program after the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    7:55 am: Young man found dead inside his home in Alappuzha

    A young man was found dead inside his home in Harippad, Alappuzha. Aneesh, a native of North Harippad died. The Kanakakunnu police have registered a case of unnatural death

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
