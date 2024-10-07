Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala yet to get financial aid from Centre for Wayanad rehab, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state has not received additional financial aid from the Centre for Wayanad's rehabilitation. He also expressed hope that the Centre would release the fund in the coming days. Kerala had demanded Rs 3000 crore for Wayanad, which was hit by a massive landslide.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that no aid has been received from the central government so far in relation to the Wayanad disaster. He pointed out that despite the severity of the disaster, no special assistance has been provided. Vijayan also mentioned that the central government has allocated funds to several other states affected by disasters since then, and expressed hope that aid will eventually be provided to Kerala as well.

    Centre allocates Rs 5,858 crore to 14 flood-hit states for relief; Kerala gets Rs 145.60 crore

    The Chief Minister expressed optimism, stating that they expect help from the central government and that they cannot afford to lose hope.

    The central government sanctioned Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala for flood relief, as part of additional funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). In total, Rs 5,858.60 crore has been allocated to 14 states. According to a press release from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the funds were distributed based on the Central team's assessment of the flood-affected regions. 

    A separate report regarding the landslide in Wayanad has also been submitted, but no decision has been made on that report yet.

    The official statement mentioned that the allocation includes Rs 1,492 crore for Maharashtra, Rs 1,036 crore for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 716 crore for Assam, Rs 655.60 crore for Bihar, and Rs 600 crore for Gujarat. Additionally, West Bengal will receive Rs 468 crore, while Telangana has been allocated Rs 416.80 crore.

    The funds allocated also include Rs 189.20 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 145.60 crore for Kerala, Rs 50 crore for Manipur, Rs 25 crore for Tripura, Rs 23.60 crore for Sikkim, Rs 21.60 crore for Mizoram, and Rs 19.20 crore for Nagaland.

