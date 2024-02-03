Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96: First prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 first prize winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore. While the one with a lucky ticket for the second prize will get Rs 50 lakh.

    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Summer Bumper 2024 details have been announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky ticket for the second prize will get Rs 50 lakh. The winners of the third prize will be getting Rs 5 lakh.

    The date of the draw: 27 March, 2024

    Cost of the ticket: Rs 250

    Check the full prize structure of Summer Bumper BR-96:

    1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

    2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    5th Prize: Rs 5000

    6th Prize: Rs 2000

    7th Prize: Rs 1000

    8th Prize: Rs 500

    Apart from the official website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing tickets, which are priced at Rs 250 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Winners of the Summer Bumper BR-96 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days. 

     

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
