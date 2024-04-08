Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. Keep refreshing this page LIVE at 3 pm.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-754 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-764 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram? rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures anr

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh complaints of MCC violation received through cVIGIL app in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC's cVIGIL app receives over 1 lakh poll code violation complaints in Kerala

    Kerala: Chances of high waves, sea attacks in the state today rkn

    Kerala: Chances of high waves, sea attacks in the state today

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram? rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

    Solar Eclipse on April 8: Timings and how to watch it safely? RKK

    Solar Eclipse on April 8: Timings and how to watch it safely?

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures anr

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures

    Nagpur shocker! Woman arrested after she kills man for staring at her while smoking at paan shop gcw

    Nagpur shocker! Woman arrested after she kills man for staring at her while smoking at paan shop

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon