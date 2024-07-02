Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 422 July 02 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-422: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 422 July 02 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-422: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS-422 Result“ on Tuesday (July 02). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS.422 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction,  Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 422 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ragging case in Kerala school; Plus one student in hospital after being thrashed in Malappuram anr

    Ragging case in Kerala school; Plus one student in hospital after being thrashed

    First FIR registered under newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Kerala's Malappuram anr

    First FIR registered under newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Kerala's Malappuram

    Kerala: Social welfare pensions suspended over 6 months; Govt faces Rs 5000 cr funding challenge anr

    Kerala: Social welfare pensions suspended over 6 months; Govt faces Rs 5000 cr funding challenge

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly anr

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly

    Kerala court attaches DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife's property anr

    Kerala court attaches DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife's property

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon rains: South India sees fourteen per cent increase in June rainfall over last five years vkp

    Monsoon rains: South India sees 14% increase in June rainfall over last 5 years

    Isnt it morning yet? Who pays your salary?': Andhra minister's wife scolds cop for making her wait (WATCH) gcw

    'Isn't it morning yet? Who pays your salary?': Andhra minister's wife scolds cop for making her wait (WATCH)

    I refuse to bow down...', Hina Khan shares first video from hospital receiving chemotherapy [WATCH] ATG

    'I refuse to bow down...', Hina Khan shares first video from hospital receiving chemotherapy [WATCH]

    Gold rate on July 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate on July 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    Ragging case in Kerala school; Plus one student in hospital after being thrashed in Malappuram anr

    Ragging case in Kerala school; Plus one student in hospital after being thrashed

    Recent Videos

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon