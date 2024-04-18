Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-518 April 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 518: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (April 18). Keep refreshing this page at 3 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-518 April 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 518: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 518 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

     

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-518 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months anr

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon anr

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; trial run today details anr

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt becomes only Indian actor to feature in TIME's 100 most influential RKK

    Alia Bhatt is the only Indian to feature in TIME 100 most influential

    BJP Suvendu Adhikari calls for NIA probe into Murshidabad Ram Navami clashes, blames CM Mamata Banerjee AJR

    BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for NIA probe into Murshidabad Ram Navami clashes, blames CM Mamata Banerjee

    Is Kareena Kapoor jealous of Kriti Sanon? Here's what social media users think RBA

    Is Kareena Kapoor jealous of Kriti Sanon? Here's what social media users think

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months anr

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon