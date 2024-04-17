Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-92 April 17 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-92 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will take place at 3 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-92 April 17 2024: Check winning ticket prize money and more HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-92: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (April 17) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-92 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-92 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-92 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: High Court dismisses plea seeking to stop screening of film 'The Kerala Story' rkn

    Kerala: High Court dismisses plea seeking to stop screening of film 'The Kerala Story'

    Kerala: Police inspector accused in sexual assault case found hanging in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Police inspector accused in sexual assault case found hanging in Kochi

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts amid soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts amid soaring temperature

    UPSC exam results 2023: Sidharth from Kerala gets fourth rank rkn

    UPSC exam results 2023: Sidharth from Kerala gets fourth rank

    Recent Stories

    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report AJR

    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report

    Kerala: High Court dismisses plea seeking to stop screening of film 'The Kerala Story' rkn

    Kerala: High Court dismisses plea seeking to stop screening of film 'The Kerala Story'

    Dubai floods explained: Is cloud seeding to blame for submerging desert city snt

    Dubai floods explained: Is cloud seeding to blame for submerging desert city?

    Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya's Ram Lalla adorned in yellow attire after DIvya Abhishekam; WATCH mangal aarti anr

    Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya's Ram Lalla adorned in yellow attire after DIvya Abhishekam; WATCH mangal aarti

    Ram Lalla Surya Tilak on Ram Navami: Ayodhya to Ramaswamy Temple-5 places to celebrate birth of Lord Rama RBA

    Ram Lalla Surya Tilak on Ram Navami: Ayodhya to Ramaswamy Temple-5 places to celebrate birth of Lord Rama

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon