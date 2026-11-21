Ponnappan Achari (75) from Kolezhath in Panavally Panchayat Ward 1 has passed away. He was admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital two weeks ago with breathing issues and was put on ventilator support on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack.

Poochakkal (Alappuzha): A family's joy turned into sorrow after a father unexpectedly passed away just days before his youngest son's wedding. The deceased is Ponnappan Achari (75), a resident of Kolezhath in Ward 1 of Panavally Panchayat. He had been admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital two weeks ago because he was having trouble breathing. On Thursday morning, he suffered a heart attack and doctors moved him to ventilator support, but he sadly passed away.

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His youngest son Premjith was all set to marry a girl from Kalady this Saturday, the 21st. The tragic news of his death reached the family on Thursday evening, right when workers were putting up decorations in the wedding pandal. The funeral will take place on Friday at 12 PM at their home premises. He leaves behind his wife Jaya Ponnappan, children Prajeesh, Premjith, and Praveena, and children-in-law Vineetha and Renjukumar.

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