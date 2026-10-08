The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Karunya Plus KN-644 lottery results for Thursday, October 8, 2026. The weekly draw features a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50.

The Kerala Lottery results for Thursday, October 8, 2026, have been announced for the Karunya Plus KN-644 draw. Thousands of lottery participants across Kerala are checking their tickets after the weekly draw, hoping to find their numbers among the winners.

The Karunya Plus KN-644 lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department as part of its regular weekly lottery schedule. The draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most-awaited lottery results of the week. The second prize is worth Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize offers Rs 5 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-644 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – PV975247

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 975247

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – PU673058

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – PX717816

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0105, 0192, 0417, 0967, 1258, 1657, 2510, 2636, 3197, 4617, 5644, 5978, 6177, 6984, 7191, 7274, 8353, 8356, 8793

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 1051, 2478, 6365, 7823, 8092, 9209

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0225, 0298, 0460, 0482, 1324, 1674, 1741, 1863, 2714, 3753, 3791, 3835, 3899, 4409, 4743, 5840, 6246, 6824, 7684, 7696, 7703, 8411, 8528, 9405, 9897

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0146, 0261, 0412, 0446, 0484, 0804, 0824, 1150, 1396, 1502, 1565, 1573, 1661, 1775, 1824, 1925, 2056, 2294, 2639, 2849, 2905, 3142, 3171, 3204, 3540, 3751, 4071, 4319, 4561, 5086, 5172, 5185, 5399, 5421, 5422, 5674, 5774, 5934, 6102, 6167, 6299, 6412, 6584, 6790, 6928, 7265, 7292, 7442, 7445, 7461, 7497, 7532, 7559, 7621, 7649, 7685, 7803, 7872, 7917, 7927, 7963, 8044, 8099, 8253, 8373, 8479, 8627, 8699, 8800, 8843, 9253, 9390, 9426, 9549, 9660, 9871

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0299, 0327, 0370, 0395, 0403, 0480, 0820, 0876, 0944, 0949, 1087, 1103, 1317, 1603, 1982, 2122, 2264, 2285, 2348, 2529, 2594, 2745, 2760, 2840, 2891, 3128, 3295, 3337, 3458, 3619, 3738, 3750, 3908, 4145, 4156, 4363, 4849, 4954, 4966, 5263, 5324, 5419, 5577, 5803, 5847, 5979, 6049, 6252, 6350, 6396, 6451, 6542, 6851, 6922, 6971, 7045, 7075, 7154, 7240, 7322, 7388, 7399, 7546, 7561, 7594, 7934, 8003, 8026, 8027, 8136, 8176, 8296, 8923, 8974, 9011, 9050, 9180, 9477, 9638, 9691, 9692, 9749, 9903, 9948

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0301, 0389, 0510, 0560, 0572, 0793, 0816, 0822, 0931, 1096, 1109, 1148, 1232, 1237, 1272, 1356, 1372, 1423, 1480, 1500, 1510, 1518, 1619, 1769, 1823, 1832, 1936, 2002, 2073, 2164, 2166, 2271, 2321, 2322, 2433, 2458, 2495, 2632, 2687, 2846, 2992, 3155, 3199, 3220, 3254, 3297, 3299, 3307, 3496, 3541, 3629, 3677, 3705, 3778, 4193, 4194, 4349, 4352, 4389, 4450, 4461, 4514, 4521, 4546, 4668, 4670, 4715, 4850, 4890, 4977, 5038, 5092, 5144, 5182, 5186, 5204, 5211, 5287, 5294, 5309, 5316, 5649, 5784, 5936, 6002, 6004, 6209, 6278, 6303, 6341, 6357, 6479, 6528, 6635, 6819, 6857, 6881, 6972, 6991, 7049, 7119, 7144, 7153, 7308, 7406, 7592, 7653, 7661, 7822, 7891, 7960, 7992, 8009, 8081, 8114, 8124, 8139, 8219, 8223, 8245, 8403, 8445, 8516, 8539, 8546, 8556, 8557, 8582, 8592, 8625, 8644, 8652, 8675, 8688, 8713, 8777, 8911, 8913, 8945, 8980, 9090, 9157, 9184, 9206, 9228, 9263, 9268, 9322, 9380, 9512, 9561, 9599, 9628, 9852, 9993, 9998

Ticket holders can now check the winning numbers across the different prize categories. The complete result includes the first, second and third prizes, followed by several lower-tier prizes based on the last four digits of the ticket numbers. A consolation prize is also awarded to eligible tickets from other series matching the first-prize number.

The Karunya Plus KN-644 lottery ticket is priced at Rs 50. Participants should carefully compare the ticket series and number with the officially published result before claiming any prize. The original ticket should be preserved safely if it matches a winning number.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts different lottery draws throughout the week, attracting participants from across the state. Karunya Plus is the Thursday draw in the weekly lottery calendar and regularly features a Rs 1 crore first prize.

For winners, the next important step is to verify the ticket details and follow the official prize-claim procedure. Prize winners should ensure that their tickets are in good condition and submit them through the authorised process within the prescribed period.