Police arrested five students for beating up a KSRTC bus driver in the middle of the road at Krishnapuram. The cops charged them with non bailable sections including attempt to murder.

Alappuzha: Police arrested five young men for beating up a KSRTC bus driver right in the middle of the road at Krishnapuram in Alappuzha. The incident happened on the national highway last night. An argument over giving space on the road turned into a physical fight and a police case.

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The young men started an argument with the driver of the KSRTC bus. The bus was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Palani. The youngsters claim that the driver broke traffic rules and drove recklessly. But the bus staff shared a different version. They say the youngsters rode their bikes right in front of the bus and blocked its movement. The driver honked the horn. This provoked the bikers, and they started abusing the driver. The co-driver mentioned that the bikers rode on both sides of the bus and continued shouting abuses. The driver then stopped the vehicle. At that moment, the youngsters attacked the driver, Praveen.

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However, the arrested youngsters gave a different statement to the police. They claim the bus driver hit them first during the argument. The police arrested all five youngsters. They are all students and are just 20 years old. The cops charged them with non-bailable sections, including attempt to murder.