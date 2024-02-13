Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-402 February 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-402: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

     

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-402 February 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-402: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS 402 Result“ on Tuesday (Feb 13). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS.402 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction,  Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 402 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Shops to remain closed today as traders observe strike against government's anti-merchant policies anr

    Shops shut across Kerala as traders oppose Left government's policies

    Kerala: After 14 years, convicts in mob lynching of mentally challenged person sentenced to life in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: After 14 years, convicts in mob lynching of mentally challenged person sentenced to life in Palakkad

    NIA nabs terror suspect from Kerala's Kannur, claims conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India anr

    NIA nabs terror suspect from Kerala's Kannur, claims conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials rkn

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials

    kerala news live 13 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Operation Belur Makhna: Forest Department to continue search today

    Recent Stories

    Bullet Train in Modi 3.0? Railway minister lists 7 TOP features

    Bullet Train in Modi 3.0? Railway minister lists 7 TOP features

    Revealed How a viral video helped ex-LinkedIn employee get a job at Google gcw

    Revealed: How a viral video helped ex-LinkedIn employee get a job at Google

    Kerala: Shops to remain closed today as traders observe strike against government's anti-merchant policies anr

    Shops shut across Kerala as traders oppose Left government's policies

    cricket Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium osf

    Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium

    Karnataka: 45-year-old missing man's skeleton with seperate skull, torso found at Raichur vkp

    Karnataka: 45-year-old missing man’s skeleton with separate skull, torso found at Raichur

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon