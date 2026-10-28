The Dhanalekshmi DL-75 lottery results for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, have been officially announced. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders can now check the winning numbers to see if they won.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-75 lottery results which was held on Wednesday 28th October 2026 has now been announced.

Ticket holders can now check the winning numbers and prize categories to see if they have won. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-75 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DE827984

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 827984

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – DL148445

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – DM731832

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 2447, 2689, 2785, 4122, 4363, 4666, 6011, 6012, 6418, 6762, 6971, 8013, 8128, 8148, 8624, 8709, 8967, 9203, 9595

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0882, 4317, 4346, 5086, 6496, 7718

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 1225, 1382, 1641, 2061, 2391, 3429, 3675, 4046, 4544, 4802, 5611, 5774, 5880, 6037, 6243, 6594, 6649, 6666, 6774, 7454, 7685, 7804, 8255, 8262, 9476

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0025, 0261, 0283, 0650, 0653, 0697, 1222, 1320, 1388, 1458, 1471, 1744, 1800, 2360, 2565, 2707, 2714, 2771, 2787, 3368, 3395, 3587, 3608, 3729, 3734, 3864, 4090, 4383, 4486, 4835, 4862, 5333, 5610, 5742, 5803, 5889, 6231, 6270, 6358, 6611, 6614, 6671, 6877, 6978, 6999, 7142, 7151, 7215, 7262, 7297, 7338, 7529, 7540, 7584, 7594, 7745, 8106, 8150, 8227, 8254, 8282, 8356, 8360, 8625, 8773, 8954, 8957, 9034, 9147, 9165, 9266, 9484, 9490, 9728, 9892, 9923

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0004, 0104, 0151, 0267, 0329, 0345, 0533, 0616, 0624, 0643, 0689, 1025, 1091, 1175, 1251, 1266, 1409, 1618, 1739, 1856, 1925, 2037, 2171, 2247, 2723, 2733, 2826, 2973, 3066, 3294, 3449, 3491, 3696, 3893, 3895, 4002, 4394, 4565, 4573, 4667, 4757, 4773, 4808, 4891, 4974, 5068, 5102, 5114, 5120, 5191, 5228, 5286, 5784, 5789, 5827, 5867, 5871, 6005, 6051, 6134, 6137, 6399, 6520, 6911, 6961, 7206, 7293, 7323, 7343, 7360, 7367, 7430, 7531, 7567, 7588, 7871, 8026, 8037, 8175, 8221, 8258, 8486, 8489, 8503, 8612, 8738, 8924, 8974, 9050, 9055, 9158, 9330, 9511, 9714, 9791, 9999

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0194, 0218, 0254, 0286, 0421, 0521, 0531, 0641, 0665, 0812, 0972, 1008, 1012, 1027, 1134, 1193, 1206, 1208, 1210, 1248, 1258, 1299, 1357, 1401, 1607, 1819, 1862, 1887, 1890, 1899, 1907, 1991, 2131, 2199, 2315, 2342, 2353, 2574, 2712, 2773, 2777, 2798, 2832, 2850, 2938, 2977, 3218, 3221, 3265, 3338, 3387, 3406, 3416, 3472, 3494, 3564, 3683, 3726, 3755, 3760, 3812, 3966, 3985, 4124, 4137, 4210, 4279, 4500, 4517, 4624, 4678, 4706, 4781, 4818, 4825, 5024, 5038, 5107, 5139, 5263, 5388, 5546, 5568, 5593, 5831, 5910, 5939, 6048, 6100, 6149, 6215, 6395, 6513, 6558, 6704, 7026, 7326, 7341, 7401, 7453, 7462, 7469, 7478, 7550, 7579, 7597, 7601, 7740, 7807, 7817, 7849, 7864, 8008, 8081, 8086, 8109, 8224, 8405, 8469, 8483, 8491, 8723, 8744, 8880, 8995, 9065, 9277, 9317, 9335, 9344, 9370, 9462, 9588, 9666, 9675, 9706, 9775, 9845

The lottery has a number of prize categories: the first prize is Rs 1 crore, the second prize is Rs 30 lakh, the third prize is Rs 5 lakh, and various consolation and smaller prizes.

Please check the full winning number list and verify your ticket details carefully before claiming any prize.