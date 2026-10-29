The Kerala State Lotteries Department will release the Karunya Plus KN-647 lottery results on Thursday, October 29. View winning numbers, prize breakdown and claiming information for ticket holders.

Kerala State Lotteries Department will declare the results of Karunya Plus KN-647 lottery draw on Thursday, October 29. The first prize in the draw is Rs 1 crore, and there are several other prizes for the lucky ticket holders. Entrants can then look up their ticket numbers against the official results to see if they have won.

Karunya Plus KN-647 Lottery Prizes

The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN-647 lottery is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also a number of other cash prizes available in different categories. Players are urged to check the official winning numbers carefully before claiming any prize. The winners have to abide by the procedures laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-647 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PA 402332

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 402332

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PK 145530

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - PJ 785296

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 1543, 2155, 3990, 4504, 4546, 4568, 4591, 4645, 4965, 4993, 5333, 5569, 6072, 6650, 7002, 7759, 8033, 9329, 9628

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 1685, 2138, 3106, 4362, 7281, 8446

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0006, 1060, 1962, 2400, 2534, 3112, 3291, 4300, 4311, 5086, 5930, 6315, 6330, 6423, 6635, 6809, 6887, 7286, 7571, 7868, 8499, 8604, 9312, 9422, 9732

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0192, 0566, 0713, 0952, 1021, 1100, 1169, 1450, 1468, 1496, 1738, 2036, 2114, 2146, 2288, 2524, 2564, 2623, 2830, 2867, 2945, 3104, 3406, 3523, 3644, 3755, 3864, 3904, 3926, 3957, 3978, 4110, 4124, 4199, 4251, 4304, 4329, 4592, 4828, 5191, 5243, 5394, 5795, 5866, 5952, 6084, 6121, 6153, 6264, 6291, 6477, 6525, 6900, 7316, 7326, 7344, 7582, 7689, 7851, 8173, 8320, 8530, 8558, 8723, 8818, 8921, 8933, 9128, 9136, 9349, 9408, 9573, 9685, 9701, 9852, 9987

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0268, 0738, 0841, 0956, 0968, 1279, 1419, 1830, 2145, 2456, 3016, 3043, 3264, 3495, 3615, 3903, 4067, 4756, 4950, 4952, 5109, 5253, 5257, 5621, 5626, 5682, 6081, 6088, 6099, 6125, 6229, 6375, 6545, 6572, 6693, 6999, 7044, 7066, 7366, 7433, 7628, 7742, 7908, 8065, 8109, 8207, 8305, 8535, 9185, 9307, 9717, 9743, 9945..

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How To Claim The Karunya Plus KN-647 Prize

The winners are advised to check their ticket numbers against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winner should keep the original winning ticket and he / she is entitled to follow the procedure for the claim of the prize as prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-647 Lottery Result Today, October 29: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Detail

Prize claims are to be filed at the designated lottery office, according to the prize amount, documentation requirements and claim rules.

Karunya Plus KN-647 Claim Deadline

Winners must redeem their prizes within the time period defined, usually 30 days from the date of the draw. Documents required may vary depending on the prize amount and the claim procedure. Winners are advised to check official results and claim requirements before submitting their tickets.