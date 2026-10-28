The Kerala State Lottery Department will hold the Dhanalekshmi DL-75 draw on October 28, 2026, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Prizes include one crore rupees for first place, thirty lakh for second, and five lakh for third, alongside smaller consolation rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting the Dhanalekshmi DL-75 draw on Wednesday 28th October 2026. Ticket holders can go in and check the winning numbers, prize categories and the result updates to see if they have won.

The draw will be at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction) in Thiruvananthapuram. The full results will be out after the draw so you can all go and check your ticket numbers against the official winning list.

The Dhanalekshmi weekly lottery has a number of prize categories: first prize (rs 1 crore), second prize (rs 30 lakh), third prize (rs 5 lakh), plus a number of consolation and smaller prizes.

Participants should check their ticket numbers and series against the published results. They should also check the consolation prize list and all the other categories to make sure they haven't missed a win.

Winners should keep their original tickets and go through the prescribed procedure to claim their prize.