Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence

Kannur: Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu was found hanging at his residence on Tuesday (Oct 15) in Pallikkunnu. The ADM had been accused of corruption just the day before by the District Panchayat President. At a farewell event held for ADM Naveen Babu yesterday, Kannur District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, who arrived uninvited, raised corruption allegations against him. It is suspected that this deeply upset Naveen Babu, leading him to take his own life.

The corruption accusation was made during the farewell meeting organized for ADM Naveen Babu, who was scheduled to go to Pathanamthitta today. When he didn’t board his scheduled morning train, his relatives grew concerned and checked his residence, where they found him hanging.

The District Panchayat President, P.P. Divya, who arrived unexpectedly at the meeting, criticized ADM Naveen Babu for delaying approval for a petrol pump in Chengalayi for several months. She mentioned that permission was granted only two days after the change of location and questioned how this was possible. Divya stated that she would disclose the information within two days. After concluding her remarks, she left the stage, expressing that she did not wish to stay for the refreshments.

During her speech, Divya emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity and advised that one should avoid engaging in questionable activities like those allegedly undertaken by the ADM in Kannur at his new position. Notably, this incident unfolded in front of the Collector, who was present at the farewell meeting for the ADM.

Divya accused the ADM of trying to influence the process of obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the petrol pump. She asserted that she possessed all the relevant details and would disclose them if needed.

