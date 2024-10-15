Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence

    Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu was found dead by hanging at his residence in Pallikkunnu on Tuesday (Oct 15). This tragedy follows allegations of corruption made against him by District Panchayat President P.P. Divya just the day prior at a farewell event.

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 9:15 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    Kannur: Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu was found hanging at his residence on Tuesday (Oct 15) in Pallikkunnu. The ADM had been accused of corruption just the day before by the District Panchayat President. At a farewell event held for ADM Naveen Babu yesterday, Kannur District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, who arrived uninvited, raised corruption allegations against him. It is suspected that this deeply upset Naveen Babu, leading him to take his own life.

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read

    The corruption accusation was made during the farewell meeting organized for ADM Naveen Babu, who was scheduled to go to Pathanamthitta today. When he didn’t board his scheduled morning train, his relatives grew concerned and checked his residence, where they found him hanging.

    The District Panchayat President, P.P. Divya, who arrived unexpectedly at the meeting, criticized ADM Naveen Babu for delaying approval for a petrol pump in Chengalayi for several months. She mentioned that permission was granted only two days after the change of location and questioned how this was possible. Divya stated that she would disclose the information within two days. After concluding her remarks, she left the stage, expressing that she did not wish to stay for the refreshments.

    During her speech, Divya emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity and advised that one should avoid engaging in questionable activities like those allegedly undertaken by the ADM in Kannur at his new position. Notably, this incident unfolded in front of the Collector, who was present at the farewell meeting for the ADM.

    Divya accused the ADM of trying to influence the process of obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the petrol pump. She asserted that she possessed all the relevant details and would disclose them if needed.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read anr

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today october 15 2024; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts anr

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured dmn

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured

    Kerala: School buses in Kannur and Alappuzha involved in accidents, no serious injuries reported dmn

    Kerala: School buses in Kannur and Alappuzha involved in accidents, no serious injuries reported

    Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking central aid for Meppadi landslide relief dmn

    Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking central aid for Wayanad landslide relief

    Recent Stories

    Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Maximize your savings with Rs 12.3 lakh interest in 5 years AJR

    Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Maximize your savings with Rs 12.3 lakh interest in 5 years

    Sean Combs faces new wave of sexual assault lawsuits, including minors; Read here ATG

    Sean Combs faces new wave of sexual assault lawsuits, including minors; Read here

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read anr

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha spend sea-side vacation in Turkey; share adorable moments - PHOTOS ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha spend sea-side vacation in Turkey; share adorable moments - PHOTOS

    Maharashtra Jharkhand elections 2024: Election Commission to announce key dates today AJR

    Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections 2024: Election Commission to announce key dates today

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon