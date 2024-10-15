Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read

The railway stations of Kochuveli and Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district have been renamed as Thiruvananthapuram North and Thiruvananthapuram South, respectively, following a request from the Kerala government. This renaming is part of a broader effort to develop nearby stations, as Thiruvananthapuram Central has reached its train handling capacity.

Thiruvananthapuram: The name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations in Thiruvananthapuram district have come into effect. Kochuveli will now be known as Thiruvananthapuram North, and Nemom will be called Thiruvananthapuram South. This decision was made following a request from the state government. The renaming is part of efforts to prioritize the development of nearby stations as the number of trains operating from Thiruvananthapuram Central has reached its maximum capacity.

Thiruvananthapuram railway stations Nemom and Kochuveli renamed for better navigation; CHECK details

Kochuveli currently operates several long-distance trains connecting to major cities across the country. However, the station remains relatively unfamiliar to travelers from other states. Despite Nemom and Kochuveli being only 9 kilometers away from Thiruvananthapuram Central, most passengers still prefer using the Central station.

By branding and upgrading the nearby stations under the Thiruvananthapuram name, authorities hope to increase passenger traffic and attract more train services to these stations.

The name change was approved after Kerala's proposal received a green light from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Following the approval letter, the process to establish Kochuveli and Nemom as satellite terminals for Thiruvananthapuram Central officially began.

As the number of trains operating from Thiruvananthapuram Central, which has only five platforms, continues to grow, Kochuveli has become the starting point for about 15 trains. Approximately 7,000 passengers rely on Kochuveli station each day.

Since the name "Kochuveli" is not widely recognized by travelers from outside Kerala, many cancel or delay their journeys when they cannot secure a reservation to Thiruvananthapuram Central. The name change is expected to address this issue, leading to an increase in passengers and boosting revenue for the railway division. Kochuveli currently has six platforms and a coach care center is being set up there. The renaming is also anticipated to aid the development of the Nemom terminal.

