    Kerala: Judge who pronounced verdict in Riyas Moulavi murder case transferred to Alappuzha

    The Kozhikode court has acquitted three RSS workers in the murder case of a madrasa teacher on March 30. Nitin Kumar, Ajesh, and Akhilesh were accused of killing Mohammed Riyas, a 34-year-old Madrasa teacher.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Kasaragod: The District and Sessions Judge KK Balakrishnan who pronounced the verdict in Riyas Moulavi's murder case has been transferred to the Alappuzha District Principal Sessions Judge. The Kozhikode court has acquitted three RSS workers in the murder case of a madrasa teacher on March 30. Nitin Kumar, Ajesh, and Akhilesh were accused of killing Mohammed Riyas, a 34-year-old Madrasa teacher.

    On Sunday night, March 31, the Muslim Youth League marched through Kottakkal town and claimed that the State government was aiding the RSS men in their escape. The Youth League claimed that the RSS had taken control of the Home department.

    The incident relates to the case took place on March 20, 2017, when Riyas Moulavi was allegedly murdered in Old Juma Masjid by RSS workers.

    The police initially arrested three individuals in connection with the murder. A charge sheet was filed within 90 days of the murder including evidence collected from the crime scene. The accused were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including house trespass, murder, promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, defining a place of worship, and common intention.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
