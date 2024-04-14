Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Jilted lover sets woman on fire; Charred body recovered from Palakkad

    The body of Priviya was found near Kodumunda, Pattambi in Palakkad, accompanied by an overturned Honda Dio scooter nearby. A man alleged to be her close friend, Santhosh attacked her and he committed suicide.
     

    Kerala: Jilted lover sets woman on fire; Charred body recovered from Palakkad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    Palakkad: A woman was found charred to death on a roadside in Kodumunda near Pattambi of Palakkad district on Sunday (April 14) morning. The police confirmed that it was a case of murder. The deceased was identified as Priviya (30), a native of Kangattupadi. Her Honda Dio scooter was also found lying on the road.

    In the subsequent investigation, the police found that the woman was attacked by her friend Santhosh, a native of Thrithala. After killing her, Santhosh tried to commit suicide and was taken to a hospital in Edappal in critical condition. However, his life could not be saved. Priviya chose to end this relationship and marry someone else, which police believe was a provocation for the murder.

    Priviya, who was previously married to another man and later divorced, developed a close relationship with Santhosh. However, Santhosh coerced Priviya into marrying him, but she was unwilling and decided to end the relationship. Subsequently, she was getting ready to marry another person.  The police believe that the motive behind the murder was anger stemming from this situation.

    After the inquest, the body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem. 
     

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Devotees throng Guruvayur temple to have first darshans of Lord Krishna on Vishu anr

    Kerala: Devotees throng Guruvayur temple to have first darshans of Lord Krishna on Vishu

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in five districts on Vishu April 14; Check anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in five districts on Vishu; Check

    Sidharthan death case: CBI conducts dummy inspection at veterinary college campus rkn

    Sidharthan death case: CBI conducts dummy inspection at veterinary college campus

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details rkn

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details

    Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home rkn

    Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home

    Recent Stories

    Amar Singh Chamkila: Did singer predict his own death? Know what happened when Amarjot Kaur got shot RBA

    Amar Singh Chamkila: Did singer predict his own death? Know what happened when Amarjot Kaur got shot

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 BIG promises by BJP in poll manifesto gcw

    LS Elections 2024: 9 BIG promises by BJP in poll manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP 'Sankalp Patra': 5 'guarantees' for secure and prosperous Bharat

    BJP's 'Sankalp Patra': 5 'guarantees' for secure and prosperous Bharat

    Indian embassy in Israel releases emergency helpline numbers amid Iran attack; asks citizens to stay calm gcw

    BREAKING | 'Stay calm': Indian embassy in Israel releases emergency helpline numbers amid Iran attack

    7 popular Bengali dishes to enjoy on Pohela Boishakh RBA EAI

    7 popular Bengali dishes to enjoy on Pohela Boishakh

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon