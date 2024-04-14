Kerala: Jilted lover sets woman on fire; Charred body recovered from Palakkad

The body of Priviya was found near Kodumunda, Pattambi in Palakkad, accompanied by an overturned Honda Dio scooter nearby. A man alleged to be her close friend, Santhosh attacked her and he committed suicide.

Palakkad: A woman was found charred to death on a roadside in Kodumunda near Pattambi of Palakkad district on Sunday (April 14) morning. The police confirmed that it was a case of murder. The deceased was identified as Priviya (30), a native of Kangattupadi. Her Honda Dio scooter was also found lying on the road.

In the subsequent investigation, the police found that the woman was attacked by her friend Santhosh, a native of Thrithala. After killing her, Santhosh tried to commit suicide and was taken to a hospital in Edappal in critical condition. However, his life could not be saved. Priviya chose to end this relationship and marry someone else, which police believe was a provocation for the murder.

Priviya, who was previously married to another man and later divorced, developed a close relationship with Santhosh. However, Santhosh coerced Priviya into marrying him, but she was unwilling and decided to end the relationship. Subsequently, she was getting ready to marry another person. The police believe that the motive behind the murder was anger stemming from this situation.

After the inquest, the body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

