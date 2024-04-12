Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains in 2 districts of the state today

    The IMD stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the next three hours and strong winds with a speed of up to 40 kmph.

    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy summer rains in various parts of the state today. The IMD stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the next three hours and strong winds with a speed of up to 40 kmph.

    Apart from this, the IMD has predicted rainfall in isolated parts of the districts today. Along with this, a high wave warning has also been issued in Kerala today. The weather department has come out with news that will bring relief to Kerala, which is scorching in extreme heat, in the coming days. 

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of 0.5 to 1.4 meter high waves and storm surge along the Kerala coast today (12-04-2024) till 11.30 pm with a speed of 20 cm to 40 cm per second.

    Fishermen and coastal residents beware

    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities. 
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

