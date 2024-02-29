Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Human skeleton found inside water tank at Karyavattom campus in Thiruvanathapuram

    A human skeleton was found inside the Kerala University campus in Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Kerala: Human skeleton found inside water tank at Karyavattom campus in Thiruvanathapuram
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 10:44 AM IST


    Thiruvananthapuram: A human skeleton was found inside the Kerala University Karyavattom campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday( Feb 29). The skeleton was found inside an old water tank attached to the campus botany department.

    A human skeleton was found inside an abandoned water tank. The Kazhakootam police and fire brigade reached the spot and inspected the spot. The skeleton was located at a depth of 20 feet inside the tank, making it unsafe for the fire brigade to enter without proper security measures. Consequently, they returned without attempting to retrieve it. The police have decided to extract the skeleton with the assistance of the fire brigade this morning.


    (updating...)

