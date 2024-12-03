Kerala: Holiday declared for schools in four districts amid heavy rainfall; Check details

Due to continuing heavy rainfall across Kerala, holidays have been declared for educational institutions in four districts—Kasaragod, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Alappuzha. In Kottayam, only schools and establishments functioning as relief camps have been given a holiday.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid ongoing heavy rains across the state, a holiday has been declared today (Dec 03) for educational institutions in four districts and schools and establishments functioning as relief camps in one district. Schools in Kasaragod, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Alappuzha will remain closed. In Kottayam, only schools and establishments serving as relief camps have been granted a holiday.

Kottayam Collector's Announcement

A holiday has been declared for schools and institutions functioning as relief camps in Kottayam district on December 3 (Tuesday).

Malappuram Collector's Announcement

Due to persistent heavy rainfall, the Malappuram District Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions in the district today. This excludes professional colleges. The holiday also applies to madrasas, Anganwadis, and tuition centers. However, exams will be conducted as scheduled.

Alappuzha District Collector's Announcement

Due to continuous rainfall, resulting in floods and rising water levels in the Alappuzha district, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, tuition centers, and Anganwadis today (Tuesday), December 3. This decision was made with the safety of children in mind. However, exams scheduled as per the original timetable will proceed without any changes.

Thrissur District Collector's Announcement

In light of strong rains and winds continuing across various areas of Thrissur district, and the formation of floods in several places, the District Collector Arjun Pandian has declared a holiday for all educational institutions today (December 3). This includes Anganwadis, nurseries, central schools, CBSE and ICSE schools, professional colleges, and tuition centers. However, there will be no changes to previously scheduled exams or interviews. The holiday does not apply to the Revenue District Kalolsavam or residential schools.

Kasaragod District Collector's Announcement

In light of the heavy rain warning, the Kasaragod District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions today. A red alert has been issued for the district, and an orange alert has also been declared. The holiday applies to educational institutions, including professional colleges, tuition centers, Anganwadis, and madrasas. However, model residential schools will remain open.

