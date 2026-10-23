Heavy rains in Kerala caused a massive landslide near the Parassala railway station. The Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express engine went off the tracks because of this. Railway officials cancelled six passenger trains immediately. Workers are using a backup engine to clear the route.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is facing continuous heavy rains for the past few days. These rains triggered a sudden landslide near the Parassala railway station in the southern part of the state. The Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express engine derailed right after this incident. This derailment threw the entire train schedule out of gear.

The loco pilot stopped train number 22619 at around 2:19 AM. The railway staff noticed the derailed engine at that time. The officials arranged a backup engine immediately to move the train forward. The ground staff started the track repair work right away. The train movement stopped completely for some time on this route. The railway board partially cancelled the train traffic between Neyyattinkara and Tirunelveli. They also completely cancelled six passenger trains running on this specific route.

One-way special train from Mysuru to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi

The South Western Railway announced a new one-way special express train. This train will run from Mysuru to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi on October 23. The railway board took this step to clear the extra festival rush.

Train number 06276 Mysuru-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi one-way special express will leave the Mysuru station at 2 PM on October 23. The train will reach Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 10 AM on October 25. The train will stop at KSR Bengaluru, Dharmavaram, Raichur, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, and Bhopal stations along the way. The train carries 20 coaches in total. These include 12 sleeper class coaches, 6 general class coaches, and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans with special divyang-friendly compartments.