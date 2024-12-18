Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe

Kerala's cabinet promotes ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP despite ongoing investigation into serious allegations, following a screening committee's recommendation.

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 3:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has approved the promotion of ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to the position of Director General of Police (DGP), effective July 1. The decision follows the recommendation of the screening committee, despite Ajith Kumar currently being under investigation on serious allegations.  

Also Read: Kerala HC urges Centre to waive Rs 120 crore airlift rescue charges for Wayanad rehabilitation

The screening committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, endorsed Ajith Kumar's elevation to the DGP rank along with Suresh Raj Purohit. The recommendation asserted that the ongoing investigation against Ajith Kumar would not impede his promotion.  

Meanwhile, Minister P. Rajeev clarified that the recommendation to promote M.R. Ajith Kumar to the DGP rank was not hasty. The promotion was based on established criteria and procedures within the system.

Also Read: Kerala High Court rejects plea to release MM Lawrence’s body for burial; daughters plan Supreme Court appeal

