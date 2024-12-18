Kerala High Court rejects plea to release MM Lawrence’s body for burial; daughters plan Supreme Court appeal

Kerala High Court dismisses plea to release late CPM leader MM Lawrence's body for burial, upholding decision to retain it for medical studies; daughters to appeal to Supreme Court.

Kerala High Court rejects plea to release MM Lawrences body for burial; daughters plan Supreme Court appeal dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the plea filed by the daughters of late CPM leader MM Lawrence to release his body for burial according to religious rites. Upholding the decision of Kalamassery Medical College to retain the body for medical studies, the High Court Division Bench delivered the verdict. This comes after a similar dismissal by a single bench earlier.  

Also Read: SOG Commando Vineeth's suicide: Colleagues allege senior officer's harassment as cause; Details

Lawrence’s daughters, Sujatha and Asha, had filed the appeal seeking the release of their father’s body for burial in a cemetery, citing his last wishes. Despite the High Court's ruling, Asha Lawrence has declared that they will now approach the Supreme Court to continue the legal battle.  

Speaking to *Asianet News*, Asha Lawrence said, "The legal fight will continue. The courts are obligated to deliver justice. My father had told my elder sister Suja that he wanted to be buried in the cemetery. The witnesses presented in court did not care for my father, and they are false witnesses. He never expressed, publicly, privately, or in writing, that his body should be donated to the medical college. My mother and brother were buried in the church." 

The controversy stems from the decision by the High Court’s single bench, which had ordered the body’s handover to the Medical Education Department for study, based on the testimony of two witnesses. These witnesses alleged that Lawrence had expressed his wishes to his son, ML Sajeevan, to donate his body for medical research.  

However, the daughters contested this ruling, maintaining that their father had never made such a request. Despite their appeal, the single bench upheld the witnesses’ credibility, dismissing Asha Lawrence's petition.  

Currently, the body remains at Ernakulam Medical College.  
 
MM Lawrence passed away on September 21 while undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Kochi. He retired from official CPM committees after the party's state conference in Alappuzha in 2015 and was living a retired life at the time of his passing.  

Also Read: Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving woman’s body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SOG Commando Vineeth's suicide in malappuram areekode: Colleagues allege senior officer's harassment as cause; Details anr

SOG Commando Vineeth's suicide: Colleagues allege senior officer's harassment as cause; Details

Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving womans body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability dmn

Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving woman’s body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more anr

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-121 December 18 2024: winning ticket prize money first prize rs 1 crore anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-121 December 18 2024: Who will win first prize Rs 1 crore?

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

Recent Stories

Farmers stage rail protest in Punjab following 'Dilli Chalo' attempts crushed AJR

Farmers stage rail protest in Punjab following 'Dilli Chalo' attempts crushed

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow vkp

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw snt

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw

Varun Dhawan to Ananya Panday: OTT debuts by Bollywood A-listers in 2024 ATG

Varun Dhawan to Ananya: OTT debuts by Bollywood A-listers in 2024

Mobikwik vs Vishal Mega Mart: Stock analysis- Hold or sell? NTI

Mobikwik vs Vishal Mega Mart: Stock analysis– Hold or sell?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon