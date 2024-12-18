Kerala HC urges Centre to waive Rs 120 crore airlift rescue charges for Wayanad rehabilitation

The Kerala High Court has asked the Centre to waive Rs 120 crore from the Rs 132 crore billed for Indian Air Force rescue operations since 2006, suggesting the funds be redirected to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide victims.

Kerala HC urges Centre to waive Rs 120 crore airlift rescue charges for Wayanad rehabilitation anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday inquired if the Centre could waive approximately Rs 120 crore from the Rs 132 crore charged for rescue operations conducted by the Indian Air Force in the state since 2006. A bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Easwaran S suggested that freeing up Rs 120 crore would allow the funds to be redirected for the rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad.

'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to K'taka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation

The bench urged the Centre to consider temporarily releasing the Rs 120 crore and relaxing the NDRF/SDRF guidelines to enable the funds to be used for rehabilitating the landslide victims.

“It is for a noble cause, so the central government should not have a problem,” the court said and listed the matter on January 10, 2025 to await the Centre’s response on the aspect.

The bench observed during the hearing that issuing the Rs 132 crore bill for airlift charges in October, immediately after the state requested financial aid from the Centre for Wayanad rehabilitation, appeared to be a "psychological move."

“Remove all these psychological things,” the bench said.

The Defence Ministry has issued a demand of Rs 132 crore to the Kerala government for rescue operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the state since 2006, including those following the catastrophic landslides that devastated three villages in Wayanad district.

A letter dated October 22, 2024, titled "Settlement of Outstanding Airlift Charges," was received by the Kerala government's then-Chief Secretary, V Venu, on November 2, 2024. The document detailed unpaid bills for rescue operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on behalf of the state.

The bulk of the Rs 132 crore demand—over Rs 100 crore—pertains to rescue operations carried out during the catastrophic 2018 floods that ravaged Kerala. Additionally, the letter includes over Rs 13 crore in charges for IAF rescue efforts following the landslides in Wayanad on July 30, which wiped out three villages.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe dmn

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe

Kerala High Court rejects plea to release MM Lawrences body for burial; daughters plan Supreme Court appeal dmn

Kerala High Court rejects plea to release MM Lawrence’s body for burial; daughters plan Supreme Court appeal

SOG Commando Vineeth's suicide in malappuram areekode: Colleagues allege senior officer's harassment as cause; Details anr

SOG Commando Vineeth's suicide: Colleagues allege senior officer's harassment as cause; Details

Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving womans body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability dmn

Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving woman’s body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more anr

Kerala Lottery 2024 Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101: 1st prize is Rs 20 crore! Check prize structure and more

Recent Stories

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe dmn

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus Following $1.3B Sale Of Intime Stores: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus Following $1.3B Sale Of Intime Stores: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed NTI

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED! gcw

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED! gcw

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon