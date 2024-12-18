Kerala HC urges Centre to waive Rs 120 crore airlift rescue charges for Wayanad rehabilitation

The Kerala High Court has asked the Centre to waive Rs 120 crore from the Rs 132 crore billed for Indian Air Force rescue operations since 2006, suggesting the funds be redirected to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide victims.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday inquired if the Centre could waive approximately Rs 120 crore from the Rs 132 crore charged for rescue operations conducted by the Indian Air Force in the state since 2006. A bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Easwaran S suggested that freeing up Rs 120 crore would allow the funds to be redirected for the rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad.

The bench urged the Centre to consider temporarily releasing the Rs 120 crore and relaxing the NDRF/SDRF guidelines to enable the funds to be used for rehabilitating the landslide victims.

“It is for a noble cause, so the central government should not have a problem,” the court said and listed the matter on January 10, 2025 to await the Centre’s response on the aspect.

The bench observed during the hearing that issuing the Rs 132 crore bill for airlift charges in October, immediately after the state requested financial aid from the Centre for Wayanad rehabilitation, appeared to be a "psychological move."

“Remove all these psychological things,” the bench said.

The Defence Ministry has issued a demand of Rs 132 crore to the Kerala government for rescue operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the state since 2006, including those following the catastrophic landslides that devastated three villages in Wayanad district.

A letter dated October 22, 2024, titled "Settlement of Outstanding Airlift Charges," was received by the Kerala government's then-Chief Secretary, V Venu, on November 2, 2024. The document detailed unpaid bills for rescue operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on behalf of the state.

The bulk of the Rs 132 crore demand—over Rs 100 crore—pertains to rescue operations carried out during the catastrophic 2018 floods that ravaged Kerala. Additionally, the letter includes over Rs 13 crore in charges for IAF rescue efforts following the landslides in Wayanad on July 30, which wiped out three villages.

