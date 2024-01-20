Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Family of tribal youth who committed suicide in 2023 alleges foul play

    The Crime Branch investigation into the death of the tribal youth near Kozhikode Medical College concluded that it was a case of suicide, not linked to a mob trial.  Viswanathan, a resident of Kalpetta was found dead on February 10, 2023 near the Mother and Child Protection Centre in Wayanad.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Wayanad: Viswanathan, a resident of Kalpetta, was found dead on February 10, 2023, near the Mother and Child Protection Centre in Wayanad. The initial allegations suggested that Viswanathan was detained and questioned by medical college security personnel on theft charges, contributing to his mental distress and suicide.  Vishwanathan's brother, S. Vinod, stated in an interview with Asianet News that there was no reason for him to commit suicide. Vinod expressed his belief that the death was unnatural and alleged sabotage in the investigation process from the beginning. The action council has clarified that once they receive the detailed report from the crime branch, they will determine the next course of action.

    The Crime Branch investigation into the death of the tribal youth near Kozhikode Medical College concluded that it was a case of suicide, not linked to a mob trial. The probe revealed that depression and personal issues stemming from being unable to see his baby led to suicide. The case has been officially closed, and the Crime Branch submitted its report to the Kozhikode District Court.

    The crime branch examined the CCTV footage of the medical college hospital in detail. The statements of the people present at the hospital and the security staff at the time of the incident were also recorded. The CCTV footage showed people standing around Viswanathan however, they did not stop or interrogate Viswanathan.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
