    Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves two injured in Kannur

    Two men identified as Vineesh and Sherin suffered severe injuries after an explosion when they were making bombs on the terrace of a house in Panoor in the Kannur district on Friday (April 05).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Kannur: Two individuals, identified as Vineesh and Sherin, both residents of Kannur district, sustained injuries in a blast while reportedly making a bomb in Panoor. They have been hospitalized in a private hospital. According to reports, Vineesh's palm was severed in the explosion. 

    The incident occurred around 1 am on Friday (April 05) when a blast occurred on the terrace of a house in Muliyathode, Panoor. One individual suffered a severe injury to his palm, while the other sustained facial wounds in the explosion. Police promptly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to the Pariyaram Government Medical College hospital. 

    The duo are reportedly CPM activists. Vineesh is the son of a local CPM leader in Panoor.

    Further details are awaited...

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
