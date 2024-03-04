Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Elderly woman dies in wild elephant attack in Idukki

    An elderly woman identified as Indira Ramakrishnan from Kanjiraveli in the Idukki district was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Monday (Mar 04). The tragic incident took place while she was harvesting arrowroot on her farm.

    Kerala: Elderly woman dies in wild elephant attack in Idukki anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Idukki: An elderly woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Neriamangalam on Monday (Mar 04). The deceased has been identified as Indira Ramakrishnan (70) from Kanjiraveli in Idukki district. Indira was harvesting arrowroot on her farm around 9 am when she was attacked by a wild elephant. Tragically, she passed away while being transported to the hospital. Her body is currently at the Taluk Hospital in Kothamangalam.

    Reports indicate that the elephant had traversed from Ernakulam district to Idukki district via the Periyar river before being chased away by locals. The pursuit continued from both sides of the river, leading the elephant to cross over to the Neriyamangalam side.

    Over the past two months, the Munnar Division has witnessed the tragic loss of five lives due to wild elephant attacks.

    The series of unfortunate events began a week ago when Suresh Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, fell victim to a wild elephant attack in Munnar. On January 8, Parimalam, a 48-year-old plantation worker, suffered a similar fate near Santhanpara at Panniyar.

    On January 22, K Palraj, aged 79 and hailing from Coimbatore, was attacked near a wedding reception venue at Thenmala, close to Gundumala in Munnar. Subsequently, on January 26, BL Ram resident Soundrajan succumbed to injuries sustained in an encounter with a wild elephant named Chakkakompan at Chinnakkanal, despite medical treatment. Tragically, three more lives were lost to human-animal conflicts in Wayanad district as well.
     

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees to be credited today; report rkn

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees to be credited today; report

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to start election campaign at Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to start election campaign at Thrissur

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College Hospital faces heart surgery crisis over non-payment of arrears anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College Hospital faces heart surgery crisis over non-payment of arrears

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-759 March 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-759 March 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    cricket Ticket prices soar for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash, Reaching astronomical figures osf

    Ticket prices soar for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash, Reaching astronomical figures

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees to be credited today; report rkn

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees to be credited today; report

    cricket New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test: Ben Sears set for Test debut as O'Rourke faces hamstring injury osf

    New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test: Ben Sears set for Test debut as O'Rourke faces hamstring injury

    World Obesity Day: 7 ways to lose fat NOW RBA

    World Obesity Day: 7 ways to lose fat NOW

    Dakshina Kannada horror: Acid attack leaves 3 female students injured in Kadaba; see details vkp

    Dakshina Kannada horror: Acid attack leaves 3 female students injured in Kadaba; see details

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon