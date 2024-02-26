Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Drunk brothers booked for thrashing policemen and hospital staff in Haripad

    Two drunk brothers and reportedly soldiers allegedly assaulted police and hospital staff at Haripad Taluk Hospital on Sunday evening. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Alappuzha: Twin brothers who were drunk and reportedly soldiers assaulted police and hospital staff at Haripad Taluk Hospital on Sunday evening. Ananthan and Jayanthan, natives of Haripad's Chingoli unleashed violence last night. 

    The duo met with an accident when the car they were travelling in hit the divider at the Nangiarkulangara junction. Haripad police reached the spot and took them to Haripad Taluk Hospital. Soon, both of them turned violent during the medical check-up in the hospital.

    The brothers breached the hospital door and attacked the medical staff and police officers. Afterward, they were forced to board a jeep and taken to the police station by locals and police.

    The Haripad police informed that a non-bailable case has been registered against both of them for assaulting doctors, hospital staff and policemen, destroying hospital equipment and causing damage to the hospital.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
