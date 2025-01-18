Kerala: Doctor booked for blocking ambulance transporting critical patient in Kannur

A doctor in Kerala's Kannur district has been charged and fined for obstructing an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient.

Kannur: A doctor has been charged and fined for blocking an ambulance on its way to a hospital with a patient in critical condition in Kannur district, Kerala, police reported on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Eranholi, Thalassery, and was later broadcast by television stations. Police revealed that a car, driven by the doctor, blocked the ambulance while it was traveling along Nayanar Road with the patient.

The car driver was identified as Rahul Raj, a doctor who operates a private clinic in Iritty, according to the police. The ambulance driver, Sarath K reported that, despite using the sirens repeatedly, the car did not move aside to allow the ambulance to pass.

Following the complaint, Kathirur police filed a case against Dr. Rahul Raj under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges for blocking the path and obstructing an emergency vehicle, a police officer confirmed.

Rahul faces charges under Sections 285 (causing danger or obstruction in public spaces) and 194E (failing to give way to emergency vehicles) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Motor Vehicle Department also fined Dr. Rahul Raj Rs 5,000 for the same violations, according to the officer.

However, the doctor defended his actions, stating that he panicked upon hearing the ambulance siren and made way for the vehicle as soon as it was possible, sources said.

The woman, who was being rushed to a hospital in Thalassery due to chest pain, was pronounced dead just five minutes after reaching the facility.

