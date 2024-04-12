Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Decommissioned submarine INS Sindhudhvaj to be dismantled at Azhikkal port in Kannur

    INS Sindhudhvaj which was decommissioned on July 16 2022 was brought to the Azhikkal port in Kannur for dismantling. The submarine was brought ashore after five days of effort.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    Kannur: The Indian Navy has brought a decommissioned submarine 'Sindhudvaj' to Kannur's Azhikkal port for dismantling. The ship will be dismantled at Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK), a public-sector undertaking. The submarine was brought ashore after five days of effort.

    INS Sindhudhvaj was decommissioned on 16 July 2022 after serving for a glorious period of 35 years. The traditional ceremony was conducted at sunset, with an overcast sky adding to the solemnity of the occasion when the Decommissioning Pennant was lowered and the submarine was paid off after a glorious patrol of 35 Years.

    The submarine was brought from Visakhapatnam for dismantling. For the first time in three years, a ship has arrived for dismantling at SILK. However, it initially faced difficulty in landing due to a sandbar. With assistance from the Maritime Board, the vessel was successfully brought ashore. It was towed by three fishing boats and a tug to achieve the target.

    A private company in Kochi has procured the dismantling service, with a demolition rate of Rs 2500 per tonne. The ship weighs approximately 1950 tons. Ship demolition activities in Azhikkkal were halted in 2014 due to public protests but resumed in 2019.

    A SILK official said," It is a job generation for several hundred and the dismantling would be carried out under the supervision of Navy officials."

    The submarine crest features a gray nurse shark, symbolizing strength and resilience at sea. The name "Sindhudhvaj" translates to "flag bearer at sea," signifying its role as a pioneer in the Indian Navy's quest for self-reliance in the Sindhughosh class submarines. Throughout its naval service, Sindhudhvaj led the charge in indigenization efforts, achieving numerous milestones. These include the operationalization of indigenous technologies such as the USHUS sonar, Rukmani and MSS satellite communication systems, inertial navigation systems, and torpedo fire control systems.

    Additionally, Sindhudhvaj accomplished successful mating and personnel transfer operations with the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel. Notably, Sindhudhvaj is the sole submarine to be honored with the CNS Rolling Trophy for Innovation.
     

