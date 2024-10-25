Kerala: MLA Thomas K Thomas denies horse trading allegations, calls it 'torpedo' from Antony Raju

Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas has denied allegations of offering Rs 100 crore to two NCP MLAs to join the Ajit Pawar faction, calling them unfounded and a conspiracy by Antony Raju. Thomas expressed confidence in the Chief Minister's support and demanded an investigation into the allegations.

Alappuzha: In a press conference, Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas denied recent allegations of horse trading against him, asserting they are unfounded and the result of a conspiracy orchestrated by fellow politician Antony Raju.

Thomas claimed Antony Raju had previously told many people he would not become a minister and had "planted a torpedo" to undermine him and this is a related move. He raised concerns about the timing of the allegations, which surfaced as speculation grew around his potential ministerial appointment. The accusations involve claims that Thomas offered Rs 100 crore to two NCP MLAs to join the Ajit Pawar faction.

Thomas expressed confidence that the Chief Minister would not doubt him, noting that it was the Chief Minister who informed PC Chacko of the situation. He maintained that he has always supported Sharad Pawar and asserted that Ajit Pawar had made no demands of him.

Questioning Raju's motives, Thomas expressed confusion over Antony Raju's hostility towards him, recalling past harassment directed at Thomas Chandy. He suggested that the allegations are part of Raju's strategy to secure the Kuttanad seat, referring to it as Raju's "torpedo."

Thomas called for an investigation into the allegations, asking what he would benefit from making monetary offers to two MLAs. He said the Chief Minister is yet to give a reply following his explanation on the matter. He accused Raju of misleading the Chief Minister and said he will become a minister following the upcoming by-election.

Describing Raju as someone with whom he is not close and who has previously wronged him, Thomas urged a thorough inquiry into the matter, suggesting that it may involve rival factions within the NCP or external individuals connected to the party. He also praised A.K. Saseendran as an effective minister, saying that any changes in ministerial roles were party decisions.

