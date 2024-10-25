Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across the state today; Orange alert in 8 districts

Kerala is experiencing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Dana, which has also affected Odisha and West Bengal. The IMD has sounded an orange alert in 8 districts today (Oct 25).

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across Kerala due to the effects of Cyclone Dana. It forecasts the possibility of extremely heavy rain in central and southern Kerala. According to the updated rainfall alert, an orange alert has been declared for eight districts today: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens

Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. A yellow alert is also expected for districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur tomorrow.

The weather department has indicated the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The rain that began last night in Thiruvananthapuram has yet to subside. Eco-tourism sites in Ponmudi, Kallar, and Mankayam have been closed. Water levels are rising in reservoirs, including the Aruvikkara Dam.

Intense rainfall continues in Kollam, prompting temporary access restrictions for visitors to the Pallaruvi waterfall due to increased water flow. Access to the tourist site will be prohibited until further notice. With the heavy rain in the region, the water level at the Thenmala Dam has also risen.

The Disaster Management Authority has advised residents in areas prone to landslides and mudslides to exercise caution. Fishermen have also been given warnings to remain vigilant due to the potential for strong winds along with the rain.

Heavy rainfall in Kerala is occurring against the backdrop of Cyclone Dana. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that the cyclone, which impacted the Odisha-West Bengal coast, has not caused fatalities or significant damage. However, many areas have experienced damaged homes, fallen trees, and power outages. Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall, caution remains essential. The cyclone made landfall at around 8 AM after brushing the coast at midnight. It is expected to weaken into a severe depression within six hours.

