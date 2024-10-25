Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across the state today; Orange alert in 8 districts

Kerala is experiencing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Dana, which has also affected Odisha and West Bengal. The IMD has sounded an orange alert in 8 districts today (Oct 25).
 

Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across the state today october 25 2024; Orange alert in 8 districts anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across Kerala due to the effects of Cyclone Dana. It forecasts the possibility of extremely heavy rain in central and southern Kerala. According to the updated rainfall alert, an orange alert has been declared for eight districts today: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. 

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens

Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. A yellow alert is also expected for districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur tomorrow.

The weather department has indicated the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The rain that began last night in Thiruvananthapuram has yet to subside. Eco-tourism sites in Ponmudi, Kallar, and Mankayam have been closed. Water levels are rising in reservoirs, including the Aruvikkara Dam. 

Intense rainfall continues in Kollam, prompting temporary access restrictions for visitors to the Pallaruvi waterfall due to increased water flow. Access to the tourist site will be prohibited until further notice. With the heavy rain in the region, the water level at the Thenmala Dam has also risen. 

The Disaster Management Authority has advised residents in areas prone to landslides and mudslides to exercise caution. Fishermen have also been given warnings to remain vigilant due to the potential for strong winds along with the rain.

Heavy rainfall in Kerala is occurring against the backdrop of Cyclone Dana. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that the cyclone, which impacted the Odisha-West Bengal coast, has not caused fatalities or significant damage. However, many areas have experienced damaged homes, fallen trees, and power outages. Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall, caution remains essential. The cyclone made landfall at around 8 AM after brushing the coast at midnight. It is expected to weaken into a severe depression within six hours.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: MLA Thomas K Thomas denies horse trading allegations, calls it 'torpedo' from Antony Raju dmn

Kerala: MLA Thomas K Thomas denies horse trading allegations, calls it 'torpedo' from Antony Raju

Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence dmn

Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence

Kerala: SIT formed to probe death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu anr

Kerala: SIT formed to probe death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu

Kerala HC quashes Pantheerankavu domestic violence case after woman withdraws complaint anr

Kerala HC quashes Pantheerankavu domestic violence case after woman withdraws complaint

Kerala Gold Rate October 25 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 25 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES; Check details

Recent Stories

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases shk

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

football Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood NTI

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon